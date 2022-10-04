North Korea fires missile to Pacific Ocean

0

8:17 JST, October 4, 2022

TOKYO (Jiji Press)—North Korea is seen to have launched a missile to the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday morning, according to Japan’s J-Alert nationwide early warning system.

The Defense Ministry said what was fired may be a ballistic missile and is believed to have already fallen.

According to the South Korean military, the North Korean missile was fired eastward.

