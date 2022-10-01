Russian warships pass through Tsushima Strait
13:45 JST, October 1, 2022
Four Russian warships passed through the Tsushima Strait on Thursday toward the Sea of Japan, the Defense Ministry announced Friday.
The vessels passed through the Osumi Strait off the southern cost of Kyushu together with three Chinese warships between Wednesday and Thursday, before sailing in formation into the East China Sea.
“It was clearly meant as a show of force and we regard it a serious concern,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference on Friday following a Cabinet meeting.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
JN ACCESS RANKING