Russian warships pass through Tsushima Strait

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tsushima Strait

Four Russian warships passed through the Tsushima Strait on Thursday toward the Sea of Japan, the Defense Ministry announced Friday.

The vessels passed through the Osumi Strait off the southern cost of Kyushu together with three Chinese warships between Wednesday and Thursday, before sailing in formation into the East China Sea.

“It was clearly meant as a show of force and we regard it a serious concern,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference on Friday following a Cabinet meeting.