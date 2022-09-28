Chinese, Russian vessels sail seas around Japan
17:00 JST, September 28, 2022
Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailed the seas around Japan and the Maritime Self-Defense Force took precautions against their moves, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Three Chinese ships, including a Renhai-class missile destroyer, were sailing in the Pacific Ocean about 300 kilometers south-southeast of Shionomisaki cape in Wakayama Prefecture around 9 a.m. Tuesday, heading toward the west, the ministry said. The cape is the southernmost point of land on Honshu.
Meanwhile, four Russian Navy vessels, including an Udaloy I-class destroyer, passed through Japan’s contiguous zone between Mikura Island and Hachijo Island in Tokyo’s Izu Islands chain, sailing toward the southwest around 11 a.m. on the same day. The ministry is keeping a close watch on the moves by the two countries.
Prior to these incidents, a Chinese Navy Dongdiao-class auxiliary intelligence ship traveled between Okinawa Island and Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture and entered the East China Sea on Monday, according to the ministry.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Low-income households in Japan set to receive ¥50,000 handout
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
CCP on shaky ground ahead of party congress / China’s sluggish economy brings jobless problem for recent graduates
JN ACCESS RANKING