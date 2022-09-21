Japan to conduct joint fighter drill with Germany in Japan

©Bundeswehr / Christian Timmig

A German Air Force Eurofighter in the Rapid Pacific 2022 exercise

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that Japan and Germany will carry out a joint drill with their fighter jets in Japan on Sept. 28 with the aim of strengthening defense cooperation between the two nations.

According to the Air Self-Defense Force, three Eurofighter jets of the German Air Force and three F-2 fighter jets of the ASDF will participate in the joint exercise. This is the first time that German Air Force Eurofighters will fly to Japan.

At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said, “[The joint drill] symbolizes Germany’s unwavering involvement in the Indo-Pacific region and the deepening defense cooperation between Japan and Germany.”