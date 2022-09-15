2 Chinese missile destroyers sail between Okinawa, Miyakojima islands
13:40 JST, September 15, 2022
The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that two Luyang II-class missile destroyers of the Chinese Navy sailed northwest between the main island of Okinawa and Miyakojima island in Okinawa Prefecture and entered the East China Sea earlier the same day.
There was no intrusion into Japanese territorial waters, according to the ministry.
On Monday, the two destroyers sailed northeast between Amami-Oshima island and Yokoatejima island, both in Kagoshima Prefecture, before entering the Pacific Ocean. The Maritime Self-Defense Force stood on alert against the destroyers.
