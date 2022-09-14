2 Chinese destroyers pass through contiguous zone off Amami-Oshima island
16:10 JST, September 14, 2022
The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that two Luyang II-class missile destroyers of the Chinese Navy passed through the contiguous zone northeastward between Amami-Oshima island and Yokoatejima island, both in Kagoshima Prefecture, and sailed in the Pacific Ocean.
According to the ministry, the vessels were sailing eastward about 60 kilometers west-northwest of Amami-Oshima island at about 2 p.m. Monday and they later passed through the contiguous zone — a 22-kilometer strip outside of Japan’s territorial waters.
A Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel stood on alert against the ships.
There was no intrusion into territorial waters, the ministry said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to revise ODA policy to focus on economic security
-
Japan conveys worries to Solomon Islands over China pact
-
Chinese military aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line 300 times in month of ‘key military exercises’
-
Official: Japan aims to remove COVID-19 entry cap early
-
Lessons from Ukraine / Taiwan contingency: Vigilance against nuclear threat from China
JN ACCESS RANKING