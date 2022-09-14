2 Chinese destroyers pass through contiguous zone off Amami-Oshima island

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday that two Luyang II-class missile destroyers of the Chinese Navy passed through the contiguous zone northeastward between Amami-Oshima island and Yokoatejima island, both in Kagoshima Prefecture, and sailed in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the ministry, the vessels were sailing eastward about 60 kilometers west-northwest of Amami-Oshima island at about 2 p.m. Monday and they later passed through the contiguous zone — a 22-kilometer strip outside of Japan’s territorial waters.

A Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel stood on alert against the ships.

There was no intrusion into territorial waters, the ministry said.