Russian naval destroyer passed through the Soya Strait

Reuters file photo

Russian military vessels sail during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia on July 31.

The Ministry of Defense said Friday a Russian Navy Udaloy I-class destroyer passed through the Soya Strait. At around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the ship sailed northeastward through the Sea of Japan, about 350 kilometers west-southwest of Rebun Island in Hokkaido, and on Friday, it passed through the Soya Strait and entered the Sea of Okhotsk. There was no intrusion into territorial waters.