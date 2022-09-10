Russian naval destroyer passed through the Soya Strait
15:12 JST, September 10, 2022
The Ministry of Defense said Friday a Russian Navy Udaloy I-class destroyer passed through the Soya Strait. At around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the ship sailed northeastward through the Sea of Japan, about 350 kilometers west-southwest of Rebun Island in Hokkaido, and on Friday, it passed through the Soya Strait and entered the Sea of Okhotsk. There was no intrusion into territorial waters.
