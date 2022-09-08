Japan, U.S., South Korea pledge firm response in case of N. Korea nuclear test
12:55 JST, September 8, 2022
Japan, the United States and South Korea shared their serious concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and agreed to work together closely on the issue during a high-level meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.
The participating officials also confirmed that they would respond firmly if Pyongyang carries out a nuclear test.
The trilateral meeting on North Korea was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau; Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea; and Kim Gunn, South Korea’s special envoy for peace and security affairs on the Korean Peninsula.
