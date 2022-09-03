G20 energy ministers fail to adopt joint statement

Pool via Reuters

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, left, and Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi attend the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Energy ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies ended their meeting Friday without adopting a joint statement.

At a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the G20 ministers discussed measures to ensure global energy security, shaken by Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. But no joint statement was issued apparently because of a divide between Russia and Western countries.

The G20 also failed to adopt joint statements at recent meetings of their environmental and digital affairs ministers.

In an online press conference after Friday’s meeting, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that many G20 members criticized Russia for invading Ukraine.

But the G20 agreed to “work together to address” the tense energy situation, according to Nishimura.

Nishimura had a bilateral meeting with Chris Bowen, climate and energy minister of Australia, which is considering curbing exports of liquefied natural gas.

Nishimura conveyed Tokyo’s concerns about such restrictions, while Bowen said he understands Japan’s wish to secure stable LNG supplies.

The G20 energy ministers also discussed the need to increase the use of renewable energy further to attain the goal of decarbonization, agreeing to promote transition in a comprehensive and sustainable way.