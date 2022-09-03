Quad foreign ministerial meeting slated for late September

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign ministers pose for a photo before the Quad meeting in Melbourne, Australia, in February.

Foreign ministers from the Quad, a framework for cooperation among Japan, Australia, India and the United States, plan to hold the fifth meeting of the group in late September, it has been learned.

The meeting is expected to be held in conjunction with the upcoming U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York. The most recent Quad meeting of foreign ministers was held in Australia in February.

Amid heightening tensions surrounding Taiwan, the four countries are expected to keep China in check by affirming their commitment to not allowing the use of force to make a unilateral change in the status quo.

They are also expected to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation aimed at the realization of a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” provide assistance to countries struggling with foreign debt, and address North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.