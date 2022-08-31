Japan, U.S., S. Korea national security officials to meet Thursday
13:29 JST, August 31, 2022
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Top national security officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea will meet in Hawaii on Thursday, the White House said Tuesday.
Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Kim Sung-han, head of South Korea’s National Security Office, are expected to discuss the situation surrounding Taiwan amid growing tensions due to China’s military pressure, as well as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.
Their meeting will be held at the headquarters of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The three will also hold bilateral talks with each other on Wednesday.
Japan, the United States and South Korea have been bolstering their cooperation since the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who emphasizes international cooperation, and of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is positive about improving Japan-South Korea ties.
In June, the three countries held the first trilateral summit in around five years in Madrid, confirming that they would work on beefing up trilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
