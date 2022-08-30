S. Korea asks JCG vessel to stop survey in Japan’s EEZ
16:19 JST, August 30, 2022
The Japan Coast Guard announced Monday that its survey vessel had been asked by the South Korean coast guard to stop marine research activities while it was conducting a survey within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture, where South Korea also claims jurisdiction. Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul through a diplomatic channel, saying that the request was unreasonable. A similar case occurred in the same waters in January 2021.
According to the JCG, when the JCG survey vessel Heiyo was engaged in marine research activities in the East China Sea about 110 kilometers northwest of the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture at about 3:08 p.m. Monday, it was told by the South Korean coast guard over the radio that it was conducting research activities illegally in South Korean waters and to immediately leave the area. Heiyo responded that its activities were legitimate as they were conducted in Japan’s EEZ. The South Korean side then repeatedly asked Heiyo to stop its activities but the vessel continued them.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.K. to develop common airframe for next-gen fighters
-
Japan on alert after notification of Chinese military drills in EEZ
-
Japan conveys worries to Solomon Islands over China pact
-
Kishida plans to reshuffle his cabinet next Wednesday at earliest: sources
-
Russian frigate passes through Soya Strait near Hokkaido
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Hanyu calls quad axel quest his ‘driving force’
- Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies at 84
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Restaurants, food companies try to hold prices steady even as costs rise