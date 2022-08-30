S. Korea asks JCG vessel to stop survey in Japan’s EEZ

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

JCG survey vessel Heiyo

The Japan Coast Guard announced Monday that its survey vessel had been asked by the South Korean coast guard to stop marine research activities while it was conducting a survey within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture, where South Korea also claims jurisdiction. Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul through a diplomatic channel, saying that the request was unreasonable. A similar case occurred in the same waters in January 2021.

According to the JCG, when the JCG survey vessel Heiyo was engaged in marine research activities in the East China Sea about 110 kilometers northwest of the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture at about 3:08 p.m. Monday, it was told by the South Korean coast guard over the radio that it was conducting research activities illegally in South Korean waters and to immediately leave the area. Heiyo responded that its activities were legitimate as they were conducted in Japan’s EEZ. The South Korean side then repeatedly asked Heiyo to stop its activities but the vessel continued them.