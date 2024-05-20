Saudi King to Be Treated for Lung Inflammation, State News Agency Says
11:50 JST, May 20, 2024
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman will undergo a treatment program at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah for a lung inflammation, the state news agency said on Sunday, hours after he underwent medical tests.
Citing the royal court, the state news agency said the 88-year-old king would be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation subsides.
Due to King Salman’s health issue, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postponed a visit to Japan that had been scheduled to begin on Monday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Earlier on Sunday, King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to “high temperature and joint pain,” the state news agency said.
The king was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EU Ratchets up Pressure on TikTok’s New Rewards App over Risks to Kids, Warns of Suspension
-
Japan’s Yen Hits 155 Per Dollar, Weakest Since 1990
-
Strong Solar Storm Hits Earth, Could Disrupt Communications and Produce Northern Lights in US
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stumbles as Yen Gains, Mixed US Peers (Update 1)
-
Marmalade Fest Celebrates Quintessential British Breakfast Treat
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- Japanese Seafood Exports to China Sink 57％ in FY23; U.S. Becomes Largest Seafood Export Destination
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- ASEAN Plus 3 Share Concerns About Excessive Exchange Rate Fluctuation; Seeking Stability in Exchange Rate
- Minutes Show Policymaker Wants BOJ to Consider Further Rate Hikes Further