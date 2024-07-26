Governor Newsom Orders Removal of California Homeless Encampments
18:30 JST, July 26, 2024
July 25 (Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said the state would begin removing homeless encampments after a recent Supreme Court decision upheld anti-camping laws used to ticket and fine people living on the streets.
“It’s time to move with urgency at the local level to clean up these sites, to focus on public health and focus on public safety. There are no longer any excuses,” Newsom said in a video posted on X announcing the new order.
California had 180,000 homeless people in 2023, more than any other state, and the majority slept outdoors, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Newsom’s action followed a Supreme Court decision on June 28 reversing a ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that found punishing people for sleeping outdoors when no shelter beds are available was unconstitutional.
Some agencies and local governments refrained from removing the encampments because of the Ninth Circuit ruling while others faced lawsuits after they dismantled camps.
The governor told state agencies to prioritize removing camps that pose health and safety risks, provide at least 48 hours notice to the people affected, request social services for them and store their belongings for at least 60 days.
California’s transportation department has removed over 11,000 camps since July 2021 using similar policies.
Divya Shiv of Housing California, which sees affordable housing as the solution, objected to Newsom’s move, noting a Rand study showed such cleanups in Los Angeles did not reduce the homeless population long term.
“After a month or two people would come back, and that’s because the question is, where do they go if there isn’t enough affordable and supportive housing?” Shiv said.
Newsom’s administration said it moved 165,000 homeless people into temporary or permanent housing in fiscal year 2022-2023.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting
-
Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
-
Japanese Executive among 11 Arrested in Myanmar for Inflating Rice Prices
-
Japan’s Nikkei Reclaims 40,000 Level on Weak Yen, Foreign Buying (UPDATE 1)
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Drops Out of the 2024 Race after Disastrous Debate Inflamed Age Concerns
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery