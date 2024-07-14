Home>News Services>Reuters

FBI Identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as ‘Subject Involved’ in Trump Rally Shooting

Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh field office speaks as Deputy Commissioner of Operations Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris look on, at a press conference after Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired during a campaign rally, at a police station in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.

14:47 JST, July 14, 2024

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday.

