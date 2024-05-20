Saudi Crown Prince Postpones Japan Trip Citing King’s Health, Tokyo Says

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud attends Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has postponed his visit to Japan scheduled to begin on Monday due to King Salman’s health issue, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

The de facto Saudi leader had been scheduled to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during trip scheduled for May 20-23.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency on Sunday reported that 88-year-old King Salman will undergo treatment for a lung inflammation.