Donald Trump Whisked off Stage in Pennsylvania after Apparent Gunshots Rang Through the Crowd
7:42 JST, July 14, 2024
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.
The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.
Leaving Mass in Rehoboth Beach, President Joe Biden simply responded, “No,” when asked if he’d been briefed about the incident.
