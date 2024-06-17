Home>Features>Travel Spots

Instrumentalists Pray for Safety at Forthcoming Gion Matsuri Festival; Group Set to Perform on Float During Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:56 JST, June 17, 2024

A group of instrumentalists, or hayashigata, make a musical offering at Kiyomizudera temple, a World Heritage site, in Kyoto on Sunday evening. The group prayed for safety at the upcoming Gion Matsuri festival by performing a piece inspired by the legend of a dragon, an incarnation of the Kannon deity, which flies to a waterfall in the temple grounds to drink water, prior to appearing on a float at the festival in July. Elegant sounds filled the air as the group performed using traditional Japanese musical instruments, such as drums and small hand gongs.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING