LDP Council Chair Expresses Doubts about Raising Imports of U.S. Rice, Says Japanese Agriculture at Risk
13:37 JST, April 23, 2025
A plan being mulled over by the government to offer expanded imports of U.S. rice in tariff negotiations was undercut by Liberal Democratic Party General Council Chairperson Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday. “I hope that the debate will move forward based on the premise of protecting Japanese agriculture and ensuring benefits for both [Japan and the United States],” he said.
“The public is deeply worried about food security,” added Suzuki at the press conference where he was speaking. He expressed concern that the plan could lead to a weakening of domestic production.
Also on Tuesday, the secretaries general of the LDP and Komeito met in Tokyo and reaffirmed the importance of food security. After the meeting, Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida said at a press conference, “It would not be good if food security were negatively impacted.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
With No Powerful Negotiator, Japan Fails in Bid to Win Exclusion from U.S. Tariffs; Japan Assesses Post-‘Liberation Day’ Position
-
Ishiba Hopes to End Brazil’s Dependence on China, Strengthen Relations with Leader of Emerging Nations
-
Nakatani, Hegseth Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response; Confirm U.S. Forces Japan Starting Transition to Joint HQ
-
Ishiba to Name Panel on Japan’s Plunge into World War II; PM to Skip Statement on Anniversary of War’s End
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure