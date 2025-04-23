LDP Council Chair Expresses Doubts about Raising Imports of U.S. Rice, Says Japanese Agriculture at Risk

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shunichi Suzuki, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party’s General Council, is seen center.

A plan being mulled over by the government to offer expanded imports of U.S. rice in tariff negotiations was undercut by Liberal Democratic Party General Council Chairperson Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday. “I hope that the debate will move forward based on the premise of protecting Japanese agriculture and ensuring benefits for both [Japan and the United States],” he said.

“The public is deeply worried about food security,” added Suzuki at the press conference where he was speaking. He expressed concern that the plan could lead to a weakening of domestic production.

Also on Tuesday, the secretaries general of the LDP and Komeito met in Tokyo and reaffirmed the importance of food security. After the meeting, Komeito Secretary General Makoto Nishida said at a press conference, “It would not be good if food security were negatively impacted.”