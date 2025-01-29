Michopa, Popular Model, Showcases Sports Team Goods at Fashion Show in Shizuoka; Ex-Soccer Player Carries Rugby Merchandise
17:53 JST, January 29, 2025
SHIZUOKA — Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC), one of the largest fashion shows in Japan, was held at Twinmesse Shizuoka in Suruga Ward in the city of Shizuoka, on Jan. 11.
Miyu Ikeda, a model better known as Michopa, and former soccer player Nobuhiro Takeda, both from Shizuoka Prefecture, were among those who walked down the catwalk. The event drew a large audience, especially of young people.
This was fifth time the event was held in the prefecture. There are 18 professional sports teams in the prefecture, and outfits featuring some of their goods were showcased at this year’s event. Michopa walked down the runway with a softball team’s towel draped over her shoulder and a blue megaphone in her hand, and Takeda carried a rugby ball and a stuffed animal of the mascot for Rugby League-One team Shizuoka Blue Revs.
“There are various sports [teams] that I want to support, such as Shimizu S-Pulse,” said Michopa. “I hope to go and cheer them on soon.”
