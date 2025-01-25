Fukuoka: Praying for a Year of Good Health at the Fire Festival; Sparks Said to Bring Blessings
10:22 JST, January 25, 2025
KURUME, Fukuoka — Giant flaming torches were carried during a parade to pray for a year of good health and protection from illness at the Oniyo fire festival, which was held at Daizenji Tamataregu shrine in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, on the night of Jan. 7.
The traditional event is believed to have continued for over 1,600 years. Sparks from the torches were sent over the heads of spectators, an act that is said to bring blessings of good health.
Each torch measures 13 meters in length and 1 meter in diameter and weighs approximately 1.2 tons. Around 8:50 p.m., six torches were ignited, and men dressed in traditional loincloths supported the massive torches with poles as they paraded through the shrine grounds, scattering sparks over the heads of the spectators.
The festival is designated as an important intangible folk cultural property by the government.
