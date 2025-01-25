Osaka: Japan Company Makes ‘Floating’ Shoe to Exhibit at Osaka-Kansai Expo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A prototype “floating” shoe and sandal set to be shown at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

OSAKA — A shoe manufacturer has developed “floating” shoes and will showcase the products at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

When Re:getA President Yasuo Takamoto held a sandal above a table and released it, it appeared to float in mid-air. The sandal did not fall due to strong magnets — placed in the sole and the table — repelling each other.

Yasuo Takamoto stands in front of his products.

The sandal is a prototype, and the company plans to display the footwear at the Expo. Re:getA aims to perfect the floating shoes by utilizing such methods as making use of extremely light rubber material.

The prototype received a lot of positive feedback when the company presented it to the officials of countries participating in the Expo.

“We want to further upgrade this outlandish idea and design shoes that are just fun to look at,” said Takamoto.

Although the company has yet to design shoes that would allow people to float, it is considering applying the technology to help those with disabilities.

"I think the World Expo is a place to brainstorm, a place where people can come together and share ideas for the future," Takamoto said. "I would be happy if a person wearing a pair of floating shoes was part of the future that people imagine."