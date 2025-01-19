Otter Quintuplets Seen at Zoo; 1st Pups for Species at Zoo in 24 Years
17:15 JST, January 19, 2025
TOKUSHIMA — Baby Asian short-clawed otters were seen running about energetically in the exhibit space at Tokushima Zoo in Tokushima on Saturday, as five the pups have begun to be put on display.
The pups are quintuplets consisting of three males and two females. They are about 35-50 centimeters long and were born in October last year. It is first time in 24 years for the species to give birth at the zoo.
When the pups appeared with their mother, visitors at the zoo cheered, calling out, “So cute!” and “So small!” The five followed their mother around and put fallen leaves in their mouths, while visitors took pictures of the adorable little stars.
