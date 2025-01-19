Nara: Explore ‘Samurai Spirit’: Kasuga Taisha Shrine Exhibits Historic Swords, Folding Screens

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A wooden statue faithfully representing ancient yabusame horseback archery

NARA — A special exhibition showcasing weaponry and battle-themed artwork is being held at the Kasugataisha shrine’s National Treasure Hall in Nara.

The exhibit features 36 items, including horse riding equipment, bows and arrows, and swords, as well as folding screens depicting battles. These pieces are meant to highlight the values of loyalty and courtesy central to the “samurai spirit.”

One standout piece is a wooden statue, created about 1,000 years ago, which faithfully depicts the ancient tradition of yabusame horseback archery. The statue vividly captures the attire and sturdy horses of the era.

The “Battle of Yashima” folding screen. The central scene shows Nasu no Yoichi’s arrow striking a fan, with astonished enemy warriors aboard ships on the right.

Another highlight is the “Battle of Yashima” folding screen, an Edo-period (1603-1867) artwork depicting a 12th-century battle in what is now Kagawa Prefecture between samurai households who were vying for control of the country. Captured on the screen is a legendary scene from “The Tale of the Heike,” where the master archer Nasu no Yoichi shoots a fan off of a pole on an enemy ship which seems too impossibly distant to actually hit. The contrast between Yoichi’s composed demeanor and the astonished expressions of the enemy samurai is interesting.

Six swords are also on display. While most blades date back to the 12th century or earlier, the sword fittings, such as scabbards and guards, were crafted primarily in the 14th century, a time of turmoil in Japan. The minimalist black lacquer designs reflect the aesthetic of the samurai of the period.

The exhibition runs until March 30.