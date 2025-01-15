Heso Daikon, or Navel Daikon, Reaches Peak Production in Japan; Specialty Daikon to Hit Store Shelves in Miyagi Pref. in Early Feb.
12:32 JST, January 15, 2025
MARUMORI, Miyagi — Production of heso daikon radish, a local specialty, was at its peak in Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture in late December.
Heso daikon is prepared by cutting the vegetable into thick slices, boiling them and then skewering the slices before hanging them out to dry for about a month. The dried food is called heso daikon, meaning navel daikon, because the hole created by the skewer looks like a navel.
The daikon’s flavor is enhanced when exposed to cold air, making it a good ingredient for oden or stews.
Katsutoshi Sato, 81, and his wife Etsuko, 66, prepare heso daikon each day from around 3:30 a.m. to around 4 p.m.
“It’s been cold recently, so the heso daikon should taste good,” Sato said. “I’m looking forward to many people eating the daikon.”
Heso daikon will be available at produce stands in Marumori and supermarkets in the prefecture from early February.
