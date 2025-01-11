Okayama: Beckoning Cats Attract Visitors to Museum; Over 800 Manekineko on Display
15:32 JST, January 11, 2025
OKAYAMA — The Manekineko Art Museum in Okayama City is Japan’s first museum to especially exhibit beckoning cats, which are said to bring good luck to business owners and others.
Manekineko, or beckoning cats, are found in various forms across Japan, such as the ones commonly seen on display in stores to wish for the business’ prosperity. The exhibition features about 800 kinds of manekineko, ranging from folk toys in Saitama and Tochigi prefectures to modern ones with bright colors.
The most eye-catching one is a huge piece titled Kinpuku, or gold fortune. Produced in the early 20th century, it is made from the wood of a camphor tree. It stands about 120 centimeters tall and weighs about 100 kilograms.
“Thanks to good luck brought by the beckoning cats, our museum has been visited by many people,” said Osamu Mushiake, 57, director of the museum.
Opened in October 1994, the museum celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Mushiake’s father, Teruo, 82, who was an architectural designer, opened the museum to display the beckoning cats he had collected from places all across the country. Mushiake took over as director five years later.
The museum used to struggle to attract visitors because of its location away from the city center. But efforts have been made to raise its popularity, including commissioning artists to create original works and holding special exhibitions and concerts. As a result, the annual number of visitors has increased tenfold from the initial figure to about 20,000. The museum also has many foreign visitors. It offers a popular program allowing visitors to paint unglazed porcelain with colors to create their own original piece.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round. Admission is ¥600 for high school students and adult, and ¥300 for elementary and junior high school students.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 27)
-
200 Sheep Form Kanji for 2025 Chinese Zodiac Sign at Japan Farm; New Year Event to Take Place Weekends, Holidays through Jan. 26
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 21)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 28)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter