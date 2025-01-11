Miyazaki: Japan Train Emblazoned with Characters from Pokémon Games; Train Services Run
16:39 JST, January 11, 2025
MIYAZAKI — A train wrapped with illustrations of popular palm-tree-like characters from the “Pokémon” game series recently began operation on JR lines in Miyazaki Prefecture.
The train features the characters of Nassy and its variant, Alola Nassy. They are known by other names in some countries, such as Exeggutor and Alolan Exeggutor.
In 2020, the prefecture made an agreement with The Pokémon Company, which produces the games and sells related merchandise, to cooperate in the area’s regional revitalization. Nassy and Alola Nassy, which both have palm-tree-like appearances, have been appointed to represent characters who like Miyazaki Prefecture. Their illustrations have been used to decorate various objects and places, such as buses, manhole covers and airplanes belonging to Miyazaki city-based airline Solaseed Air.
Nassy Train Miyazaki’s body is painted with illustrations of the character as well as the sun and the sea, both symbolic features of sunny Miyazaki. The services commenced on Dec. 18 between Miyazaki and Minami-Miyazaki stations on the JR Nippo Line, and also run between Shibushi Station in Kagoshima Prefecture and Minami-Miyazaki Station on JR Nichinan Line.
Station name boards featuring illustrations of Nassy and Alola Nassy have also been installed at selected stations along the Nichinan Line.
The services of the special trains will continue through the end of March 2026.
