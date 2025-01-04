Yamaguchi: Shrine Hands Out Lucky Headbands to Test-Takers for Free As Entrance Exam Season Has Come
10:39 JST, January 4, 2025
HOFU, Yamaguchi — As entrance exam season nears, Hofu Tenmangu Shrine in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, has begun offering test-takers hachimaki headbands for free as good luck charms.
The headbands are ones that were returned to the shrine by those who passed their exams last year.
The shrine is dedicated to Sugawara no Michizane, who is known as the god of learning.
Every year, test-takers preparing for their entrance exams visit the shrine to get a set of ema wooden votive tablets and a headband as a lucky charm for academic success.
The shrine asks those who passed their exams to return their headbands, and some people do so as a way to express their gratitude. The shrine washes and irons the returned headbands before giving them to those who wish to have them. The headbands can also be mailed at the recipients’ own expense.
The shrine hopes that the headbands will help encourage test-takers in the final days before their exams.
On Dec. 16, four shrine maidens washed about 3,000 returned headbands and carefully hung them to dry on the grounds of the shrine.
The headbands have the word “endeavor” printed on them. Some of them also have messages written by their former owners, such as “Go for it, pass the exam,” among other words of encouragement.
“I hope that the wishes of the headbands’ previous owners will be passed on, and that the efforts of [this year’s test-takers] will bear fruit,” said a 21-year-old shrine maiden.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 21)
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent / Handweaving Artisan Uses His Skill to Repair Cultural Properties
-
200 Sheep Form Kanji for 2025 Chinese Zodiac Sign at Japan Farm; New Year Event to Take Place Weekends, Holidays through Jan. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise