Osaka: Street Painted Yellow to Curb Prostitution; Locals and Police Expect Effects of Psychological Tactics
10:33 JST, January 4, 2025
OSAKA — A street in Kita Ward, Osaka, notorious for prostitution has been painted yellow as part of an effort to discourage prostitutes from standing there and waiting for customers.
The yellow paint was applied to the street in December. The intention is to trigger a psychological effect, as people do not like to be in a conspicuous location. If the move is effective, it may be implemented in other areas where street prostitution is rampant.
In the past year, the Osaka prefectural police have arrested 30 prostitutes on suspicion of violating the Antiprostitution Law. The arrests were made while the prostitutes were soliciting customers in the area, which is lined with hotels and restaurants.
However, street prostitution has not disappeared from the area, with about 10 prostitutes seen there every evening. Some residents have moved, fed up with the negative impact on the area’s image.
As police patrols and crackdowns have had no effect on decreasing the number of prostitutes in the area, the local government came up with the idea of painting the street to deter the women from waiting there for customers ahead of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
According to “nudge theory,” a concept in behavioral economics, the use of eye-catching “warning colors” on the road has a psychological effect, making it harder for people to stay on the road, an expert said.
The road, which is about 100 meters long, is also decorated with eye-catching artwork featuring colorful fish. Locals hope the strategy will be effective.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 21)
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent / Handweaving Artisan Uses His Skill to Repair Cultural Properties
-
200 Sheep Form Kanji for 2025 Chinese Zodiac Sign at Japan Farm; New Year Event to Take Place Weekends, Holidays through Jan. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise