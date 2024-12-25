Hokkaido Woodworker Crafts Wooden Bike Frame; Designed to be More Comfortable, Easier on Rider’s Legs, Waist

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daisuke Kawaishi shows a wooden bicycle he built, in Higashikawa, Hokkaido.

HIGASHIKAWA, Hokkaido — Kobo Pecker, a woodworking studio in Higashikawa, Hokkaido, has started accepting orders for bicycles with wooden frames.

The wooden frames are built by Daisuke Kawaishi, 37, who is a cyclist himself. Kawaishi says the frames he makes are uniquely designed, so they are not as hard on the rider’s legs or lower back.

“I want to show the new possibilities of wood,” he said.

The studio is run by four artisans, including Kawaishi and his parents. They mainly make small items, such as wall clocks, hina dolls for the Hina Matsuri festival and nameplates.

However, orders have decreased due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Kawaishi began making wooden bicycle frames in his spare time, saying that he wants to make things he likes.

For about six months, Kawaishi visited a bicycle-making studio in Tokyo to learn the basics. He completed his first bicycle in the summer of 2022. He made the frame using wood meant for construction, and the rest of the bicycle, including the handlebar, pedals, chain and wheels, was made from commercially available parts.

Kawaishi’s bicycle frames are unique in that they do not have a seat tube, which is usually used to support the saddle from the bottom of a conventional frame. Kawaishi said not having one prevents all the vibrations and jolts from transferring directly to the saddle, creating a smoother ride.

When Kawaishi displayed the bicycle at a cycling event, there was more interest than he expected, as people said, “What is this?” and “I want one.” As a result, he decided to commercialize his wooden frame.

Kawaishi modified his manufacturing method, such as by gluing together thin layers of wood to form the frame, and in January, he built a bike that was sturdier than his prototype.

Since February, he has shown the bicycle at exhibitions in Tokyo and Osaka and received inquiries, including from those who want to display the bicycles in their showrooms and those who want them for their bike rental businesses.

Kawaishi is considering only manufacturing the frames, which would be made from cherry or oak, and then have the customer assemble the rest of the bicycle according to their own preferences after their purchase.

The frames start at ¥700,000 including tax. Kawaishi is ready to accept orders and is open to design requests. He is working to shorten the manufacturing period, which is currently about four months.

“I want to improve my skills and create the ideal bicycle for each customer,” Kawaishi said.