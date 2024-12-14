Shimane; Job Posting Website Used to Attract New Residents; Advertising Part-Time Jobs at Local Companies

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A section on the job posting website Baitoru to advertise jobs in the town of Okuizumo, Shimane Prefecture

OKUIZUMO, Shimane — A municipality in Shimane Prefecture, which is suffering from population decline, has taken an unusual approach to attract new residents.

The Okuizumo town government and a job posting website have worked together to create a section on the company’s website to advertise part-time jobs at local companies, aiming to make it easier for prospective residents to imagine living in the town.

The section on the website Baitoru was launched in October and include job postings of such industries as soy sauce production and hot spring ryokan inn management. Job seekers can try the job by working about four hours a day during a few days stay.

Compared to 10 years ago, the town’s population decreased by more than 2,600 to 10,769 as of Oct. 1. The town is focusing on attracting new residents.

However, some of those from outside the town who made inquiries to the town office said they were reluctant to go, as they would have to bear the cost of transportation to get there. The municipality is considering how to respond to such concerns. The job postings will be available until mid-January.