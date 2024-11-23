Osaka: Futuristic Yumeshima Station to Open for Expo in January; Showcases ‘Corridor of Light’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The concourse floor of Yumeshima Station is seen in Konohana Ward, Osaka, on Oct. 31.

OSAKA — A subway station will soon open on Yumeshima Island, a reclaimed island in Osaka City and venue for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

The platform floor of Yumeshima Station with its origami-inspired ceiling

The futuristic two-story underground Yumeshima Station on the Osaka Metro Chuo Line was unveiled to the media on Oct. 31 prior to its Jan. 19 official opening. The ticket gates connect to the East Gate of the Expo venue.

The station is being constructed by extending the Chuo Line by 3.2 kilometers from Cosmosquare Station via the undersea Yumesaki Tunnel. It features an origami-inspired geometric aluminum ceiling, and the walls, platform pillars and concourse are mostly black.

In addition to men’s, women’s and multipurpose toilet facilities, all-gender restrooms will also be available, a first for an Osaka Metro station.

“We’re relieved that 90% of the station has already been completed. I think it’s a station that is exciting for users and befitting the gateway to the Expo venue,” a person in charge of the station construction said.