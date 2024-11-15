Trees Wreathed in Vivid Red Line Avenue in Kanazawa; Morning Sun Creates Vision of Flame, Delights Passersby

The Yomiuri Shimbun

American sweetgum trees display autumn colors in Kanazawa.

KANAZAWA — Leaves in Kanazawa have reached their autumnal peak.

Along the America-fu-dori avenue (American sweetgum avenue) near the Kanazawa municipal government office, 47 American sweetgum trees are aflame with red leaves for a stretch of about 250 meters, delighting the eyes of passersby.

“The red of the leaves is much more vivid than usual. It is particularly recommended to view them in the morning because of how the autumn color leaves look backlit by the sun,” said volunteer tour guide Masakatsu Miyauchi, 81, as he looked up at the trees.