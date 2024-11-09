Kumamoto: New Guinness World Record Set for Longest Tatami Mat at 12.67 Meters; Weighs 160 Kilograms

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People carry a tatami mat recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest on Aug. 26.

YATSUSHIRO, Kumamoto — A 12.67-meter-long tatami mat made by farmers, craftspeople and others in Kumamoto Prefecture has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest, overturning the previous mark of 11.71 meters for a tatami mat made by an Okayama company.

The giant tatami mat is the size of seven standard mats, measuring 95 centimeters wide, 5 centimeters thick and weighing about 160 kilograms. It was created this summer by a group of people from Kumamoto Prefecture’s Yatsushiro region, which boasts the nation’s largest production of the rush grasses used to make tatami mats.

The mat has been installed on a bench at the terminal of Kumamon Port Yatsushiro, a port for large cruise ships, in an effort to promote Japan’s traditional tatami culture both domestically and to foreign visitors. The terminal is used by many tourists from overseas.

There is golden edging on the mat, which features a design of Kumamon, the prefecture’s official mascot, to help promote Kumamoto.

The group that created the mat sent corroborating materials, including measurements and video footage, to Guinness World Records to have its record attempt adjudicated. It received a certificate and other official recognition.

“We were able to achieve the world record, creating an opportunity for everyone to learn about rush grasses and tatami. We’re very honored and grateful,” a representative of the group said.