Kumamoto: New Guinness World Record Set for Longest Tatami Mat at 12.67 Meters; Weighs 160 Kilograms
17:09 JST, November 9, 2024
YATSUSHIRO, Kumamoto — A 12.67-meter-long tatami mat made by farmers, craftspeople and others in Kumamoto Prefecture has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s longest, overturning the previous mark of 11.71 meters for a tatami mat made by an Okayama company.
The giant tatami mat is the size of seven standard mats, measuring 95 centimeters wide, 5 centimeters thick and weighing about 160 kilograms. It was created this summer by a group of people from Kumamoto Prefecture’s Yatsushiro region, which boasts the nation’s largest production of the rush grasses used to make tatami mats.
The mat has been installed on a bench at the terminal of Kumamon Port Yatsushiro, a port for large cruise ships, in an effort to promote Japan’s traditional tatami culture both domestically and to foreign visitors. The terminal is used by many tourists from overseas.
There is golden edging on the mat, which features a design of Kumamon, the prefecture’s official mascot, to help promote Kumamoto.
The group that created the mat sent corroborating materials, including measurements and video footage, to Guinness World Records to have its record attempt adjudicated. It received a certificate and other official recognition.
“We were able to achieve the world record, creating an opportunity for everyone to learn about rush grasses and tatami. We’re very honored and grateful,” a representative of the group said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fukui: Hokuriku Shinkansen Up-And-Coming as ‘Detour’ Route as Tokaido Shinkansen Alternative
-
Tokyo’s ‘Secret’ Restaurants Popular with Customers for Their Mystique; Members-Only Eateries Offer a Different Atmosphere
-
My Mother-in-Law Insists I Have Another Child
-
Yokohama Lighthouse Safely Guiding Ships for 130 Years; Oldest Existing Lighthouse in Tokyo Bay
-
VR Guide Lets Visitors See Lost Scenes at Kofukuji Temple; Tourists Can Use Smartphones to View Original Architecture of Nara Pref. Complex
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority