Event Showcasing Unique Manhole Covers from All Over Japan Held in Toyama City; ‘Manholers,’ Others Attend ‘Manhole Summit’
13:37 JST, November 6, 2024
TOYAMA — An event showcasing manhole covers from all over the nation was held near Toyama Station on Oct. 19. The event, called the Manhole Summit, aimed to deepen the public’s understanding of the importance of administrative work in the management of sewerage systems.
The event was organized by the Toyama City Waterworks and Sewerage Bureau and other organizations. It was the first time an event of its kind was held in the Hokuriku region.
About 100 manhole covers, featuring drawings of local specialty products and mascots, were exhibited.
The event also exhibited about 1,000 “manhole cards” explaining the origins of the designs and indicating where the real manhole covers can be seen.
The event attracted families as well as attendees dubbed “manholers” — people who love unique manhole covers — from all over the nation, including Hokkaido in the north and Okinawa in the south.
The visitors were impressed by the excellent manhole cover designs and enjoyed taking photos to remember them.
“The cover with the pink Mt. Fuji was so cute,” said Yuzuka Oe, 9, a collector of manhole cards from Takaoka, Toyama Prefecture. “Next time, I want to go there and get a card,” she added, excited.
