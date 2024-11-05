Showa-era Coffee Shop Takes Customers Back in Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A brilliant space is seen beyond a curved automatic door.

A sign with a Showa-era feel hangs on a brick facade by the stairs.

While the Ueno district in Taito Ward, Tokyo, is well-known for its museums, zoo and Ameyoko shopping street, retro-atmosphere coffee shops are also an important fixture. Coffee Shop Galant, opened in 1977, has remained a favorite among the long-established cafes in the district.

The interior is gorgeously decorated to create a Showa-era (1926-1989) atmosphere, so customers can enjoy feeling as if they are going back in time.

At the entrance of the coffee shop’s building, samples of its staple drinks and dishes, including pizza toast, parfaits and Naporitan pasta, are displayed, whetting customers’ appetites.

The tartan checked design of the employees’ uniforms has remained unchanged since the shop’s opening

After walking up a stairwell under a brilliant signboard pointing the way to the shop on the second floor, customers pass through a curved automatic door, another distinctive feature of the shop. Beyond the door lies a wide space, sparkling with lights.

Items such as the chandeliers, lamps and leather sofas have been in use since the shop opened, highlighting its long history.

Lamps and some other glassware items are custom-made. Up close, you can see each one has a different pattern, showcasing the skilled work of artisans.

Nostalgia is evoked through the design of the tartan checked uniforms for employees, which has remained the same for more than 40 years.

I ordered the omurice (omelet rice), said to be the most popular food item on the shop’s menu.

The omurice (omelet rice) makes customers feel nostalgic.

The dish is very filling, with plenty of rice prepared with chicken, blanketed by fried scrambled eggs. The ketchup adds a sweet and sour flavor to the rice, sure to satisfy the appetites of children and adults alike.

Chieko Noma, 76, who has worked in the shop since its opening, proudly recommended the dish, saying, “It can still be enjoyed as a feast, just like in the past.”

Over time, the type of customers passing through has changed. In the past, patrons were typically adult men. But in recent years, a remarkable number of young women can be found in the shop taking photos, perhaps to share on social media. “I’m glad whatever way customers love this coffee shop,” Noma said.

To retain the old-fashioned interior decorations and comfortable space, it’s essential to keep up with maintenance, cleaning and customer service.

“I want customers to drop by when they feel a little tired or want to recharge. We want to welcome them with the utmost hospitality,” Noma said.

Coffee Shop Galant

Address: 2F Yamashiroya-Tomisaka Building, 6-14-4 Ueno, Taito Ward, Tokyo

Access: 1 minute walk from JR Ueno Station

Memo: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. No regular closing day. Popular items include the parfaits packed with fruit and Japanese-style pasta Naporitan with a taste unchanged since the shop’s opening.