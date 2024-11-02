Fukuoka: Tour De Kyushu Cyclists Race through 3 Prefs; Racing around Beautiful Locations across Kyushu
13:05 JST, November 2, 2024
MUNAKATA, Fukuoka — The Mynavi Tour de Kyushu 2024, an international bicycle road race, was held across four days through Oct. 14 with about 100 cyclists from 17 teams from Japan and abroad taking part in the action. The stage race covered a total distance of 387 kilometers in Fukuoka, Oita and Kumamoto prefectures. Fans gathered to cheer along the roadside in each area, enjoying the powerful bicycle race.
The event, organized by the Kyushu business community and the prefectures involved to attract inbound tourists, was held for the first time last year.
This year’s race began on Oct. 11 with a criterium around Kokura Castle in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, which is ideal for spectators. On the second day, riders raced along roads in the Oita Stage, and in the Aso Stage on the third day, they raced against the backdrop of the magnificent mountains. On the final day, Oct. 14, the stage returned to Fukuoka Prefecture, where the riders completed nine 14-kilometer laps along the coast and in the mountains, reaching the goal in Munakata.
The general individual time classification winner was Emilien Jeanniere of the powerful French team TotalEnergies.
Next year, the event is scheduled to be held in a total of five prefectures, with events in Nagasaki and Miyazaki accompanying those in Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Oita.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Fukui: Hokuriku Shinkansen Up-And-Coming as ‘Detour’ Route as Tokaido Shinkansen Alternative
-
My Mother-in-Law Insists I Have Another Child
-
Halal Paradise in Kyoto Welcomes Muslim Visitors; Tourists Enjoy Halal-Certified Japanese Cuisine
-
Tokyo’s ‘Secret’ Restaurants Popular with Customers for Their Mystique; Members-Only Eateries Offer a Different Atmosphere
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market