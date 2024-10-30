Hokkaido Event Held to Commemorate Centennial of Seikan Otaru Factory No.3 Warehouse; Extra Transport Boats Operated

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tourists take photos of the Hokkai Seikan Otaru Factory No.3 Warehouse from a boat in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Oct. 12.

OTARU, Hokkaido — A three-day event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Hokkai Seikan Otaru Factory No. 3 Warehouse was held at the warehouse facing Otaru Canal and Canal Park in Otaru, Hokkaido.

In addition to the usual sightseeing cruise boats, extra boats were operated to transport passengers between the two event venues, which are separated by the canal.

The event, called Kitaunga District, was held from Oct. 12 to 14 by nonprofit organization Otaru Creative Plus to explore ways to utilize the scenic warehouse as a pilot program to liven up the city’s North Canal area. About 30 businesses sold food, drinks and other miscellaneous goods at the event venues.

“The buildings I see every day look different when seen from the boat,” said a 41-year-old Otaru woman who took the transport boat. “I think the boats are worth operating as a means of transportation as well.”