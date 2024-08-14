Ibaraki Prefecture LuckyFes Outdoor Music Event Enjoyed by All Ages at Hitachi Seaside Park
12:12 JST, August 14, 2024
HITACHINAKA, Ibaraki — People of all ages, from children to the elderly, enjoyed live performances at outdoor music festival LuckyFes, which was held at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, from July 13 to 15.
About 110 acts performed on four stages during the event. The number of stages was increased from three last year in a bid to make the event “Asia’s largest theme park-style festival,” with organizers inviting artists from Vietnam and Taiwan for the first time.
The artists that performed on July 13 included yama, a singer popular among young people, rock band Kishidan and singer Chisato Moritaka.
A 74-year-old woman from Yokoshibahikari, Chiba Prefecture, said she attended the event to see South Korean singer Jaejoong. “It is my first time [at an outdoor music festival]. I enjoyed the event in the not-too-hot, good weather,” she said.
According to the organizer of the event, about 60,000 people attended the music festival over the course of three days.
LuckyFes started in 2022 after the Rock in Japan Festival, which had been held at the park for many years, was moved to Chiba City that same year.
