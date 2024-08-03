Kumamoto: Keirin Track Reopens 8 Years After Earthquake; G-1 Race to Be Held at Velodrome in 2026
15:00 JST, August 3, 2024
KUMAMOTO — Kumamoto’s keirin cycle racing track, which closed after the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, has been restored and is now open in the city’s Chuo Ward.
In the earthquake, the track, or velodrome, was cracked and windows on the spectator stands were broken, making the track unusable.
Work began to reopen the facility in October 2021. The 500-meter banked track was shortened to the more common length of 400 meters, and the velodrome finally reopened on June 15. On July 20, races were held for the first time in about eight years and eager fans gathered and cheered for cyclists.
When the velodrome was rebuilt, seating was also shrunk to serve about 4,000 people from about 12,000 before the earthquake. It now has special inside seating where fans can view races on monitors, as well as seating for groups. A parking lot that can accommodate about 300 vehicles will be constructed next fiscal year.
In February 2026, the 41st Yomiuri Shimbun All-Japan Keirin Cup will be held at the racetrack, the first G-1 rated race there in about 20 years.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Meiji-era Station Bustles with Life Once More; Former Station Remodeled into Commercial Facility, Observation Deck to Watch Passing Trains Up Close
-
Utsunomiya Strawberry Salmon to Become City’s Next Specialty Product; Meant to Demonstrate Local Tap Water Quality
-
My Co-Worker with a Child is Often Absent, Leaves Early
-
Wonder of Freezing Foods; Serving Sweets, Snacks Frozen Gain Popularity in Japan
-
5,000 Hydrangeas Are Floating in a Pond in a Beautiful Display in Iwate Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Sales in China Fall for 3 Japan Automakers
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’