Kumamoto: Keirin Track Reopens 8 Years After Earthquake; G-1 Race to Be Held at Velodrome in 2026

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cyclists race in the morning of July 20 in Chuo Ward, Kumamoto.

KUMAMOTO — Kumamoto’s keirin cycle racing track, which closed after the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, has been restored and is now open in the city’s Chuo Ward.

In the earthquake, the track, or velodrome, was cracked and windows on the spectator stands were broken, making the track unusable.

Work began to reopen the facility in October 2021. The 500-meter banked track was shortened to the more common length of 400 meters, and the velodrome finally reopened on June 15. On July 20, races were held for the first time in about eight years and eager fans gathered and cheered for cyclists.

When the velodrome was rebuilt, seating was also shrunk to serve about 4,000 people from about 12,000 before the earthquake. It now has special inside seating where fans can view races on monitors, as well as seating for groups. A parking lot that can accommodate about 300 vehicles will be constructed next fiscal year.

In February 2026, the 41st Yomiuri Shimbun All-Japan Keirin Cup will be held at the racetrack, the first G-1 rated race there in about 20 years.