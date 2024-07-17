Tomioka Silk Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary of World Heritage Listing; Commitment to Preserving Site Reaffirmed

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The new logo of Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites

TOMIOKA, Gunma — A ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the registration of Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list was recently held at the facility in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture.

The event was held in a multipurpose hall in West Cocoon Warehouse, a designated national treasure that has been restored. About 130 people attended the ceremony including Gumna Gov. Ichita Yamamoto and the mayors of Isesaki, Fujioka, Tomioka and Shimonita, where the related heritage sites are located.

A newly designed logo that will be used on flyers and goods was unveiled at the ceremony.

The attendees reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and passing on the heritage sites.

“We want to promote the attraction and value of the World Heritage sites and pass them on to the next generation,” Yamamoto said.

The four mayors also stressed their desire to make the sites places that will be loved by many more people.

Masato Fukuda, a student of Tomioka Jitsugyo High School, also attended the ceremony. He planted flowers on the premises of the mill as part of a school project.

“I want to continue my activities to help bring global attention to the mill,” the 17-year-old said.