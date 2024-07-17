Tomioka Silk Mill Celebrates 10th Anniversary of World Heritage Listing; Commitment to Preserving Site Reaffirmed
13:41 JST, July 17, 2024
TOMIOKA, Gunma — A ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the registration of Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list was recently held at the facility in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture.
The event was held in a multipurpose hall in West Cocoon Warehouse, a designated national treasure that has been restored. About 130 people attended the ceremony including Gumna Gov. Ichita Yamamoto and the mayors of Isesaki, Fujioka, Tomioka and Shimonita, where the related heritage sites are located.
A newly designed logo that will be used on flyers and goods was unveiled at the ceremony.
The attendees reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and passing on the heritage sites.
“We want to promote the attraction and value of the World Heritage sites and pass them on to the next generation,” Yamamoto said.
The four mayors also stressed their desire to make the sites places that will be loved by many more people.
Masato Fukuda, a student of Tomioka Jitsugyo High School, also attended the ceremony. He planted flowers on the premises of the mill as part of a school project.
“I want to continue my activities to help bring global attention to the mill,” the 17-year-old said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
-
Addictive Fried Chicken Wings; Chef Intros Chicken Dish with Delicious Fries, Omelet
-
Old Warehouse-Turned-Multi-Purpose Facility with Library in Koshigaya Offers Unique Space for Socializing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags