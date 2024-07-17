Northern Japan Art Museum Finally Reopens After 2 Years; Akita Ranga Art to be Showcased Year-Round at Museum

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The entrance of Akita Senshu Museum of Art in Akita City on June 29

AKITA — The Akita Senshu Museum of Art has finally reopened after two years, and a ceremony was held on June 29 to celebrate the occasion.

The museum in Akita City opened in 1989 and had been undergoing renovations due to its aging structure since June 2022. The renovations cost approximately ¥1.426 billion.

Lighting fixtures were changed from fluorescent lights to LEDs, and wood was used for the floors and stairs to create a warmer atmosphere. Two of the four exhibition rooms were combined, and a new space was created to showcase Akita Ranga, which are Western-influenced works painted by samurai from the Akita domain during the mid-Edo period (1603-1867), year-round.

“We have created an environment where visitors can enjoy the works more beautifully than ever before,” said Mayor Motomu Hozumi at the ceremony. “We will strive to help create a lively downtown area.”

The first special exhibition after reopening is “Iittala: Stars of Finnish Glass,” which features Finnish tableware brand products. The exhibition will run until Aug. 25.