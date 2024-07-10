Kanazawa’s Iconic Museum Reopens after Quake
12:59 JST, July 10, 2024
KANAZAWA — The 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, Kanazawa, which had been partially closed due to damage from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, fully reopened on June 22 after a six-month hiatus.
Visitors, who had waited a long time for the reopening of the museum’s iconic artwork “The Swimming Pool,” enjoyed looking up and taking photos from the bottom of the “pool.”
A special exhibition, entitled “Lines — Aligning your consciousness with the flow,” is now underway, while a cafe restaurant and a museum shop have switched back from shortened to regular hours.
Mari Hashimoto, a 26-year-old nutritionist, said she arranged her visit around the museum’s reopening and came from Tokyo with her parents.
“I got interested in it after seeing the museum on Instagram,” she said with a smile. “It’s a beautiful and mysterious space.”
After the Jan. 1 earthquake, the museum was fully closed until Feb. 5, after which it partially reopened, though with 15 heavily damaged areas still closed.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Lawson Asks 4 Travel Agencies to Remove its 2 Stores from Tours in Yamanashi Pref.; Removal Comes After Problem of Mt. Fuji View Overtourism
-
Godzilla, Nagoya Tower to Celebrate Joint 70th Anniversary
-
Harry Potter Theme Park in Tokyo Celebrates 1st Anniversary; Draws in More Foreign Visitors to Local Shops
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Lost Traditional Song Revived at Sendai Festival; Piece Said to Originate in Shouts of Workers Hauling Lumber
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming