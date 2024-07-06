Osaka: Emirates’‘Flying Palace’ Reintroduced on Kansai-Dubai Route
16:12 JST, July 6, 2024
IZUMI-SANO, Osaka — Emirates Airline has reintroduced the luxurious double-decker A380, known as the “flying palace,” on the route between Dubai and Kansai Airport in Osaka Prefecture.
The A380 developed by European aircraft maker Airbus SAS is one of the world’s largest superjumbo aircraft and served the Dubai-Kansai route in 2018-20. It was reintroduced with a refreshed interior on June 18.
The A380 has a four-class layout with a total of 484 seats. Fifty-six premium economy seats are located at the front of the main deck.
The seats, which have more legroom and more spacious seats than standard economy class seats, are designed for comfort with footrests and cocktail tables.
Business class passengers on the upper deck can relax in lie-flat seats and first-class passengers, also on the upper deck, can enjoy an almost entirely private space and access to the exclusive shower facility.
Business and first-class passengers can also access the onboard bar.
The Dubai-Kansai route is said to be popular with visitors to tourist spots in the Kansai region. Emirates expects the number of passengers, including businesspeople, to increase with the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open next year.
