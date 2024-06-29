Fukuoka: Taiwanese Pro Wrestler Pays Courtesy Call to Taipei’s Office in Fukuoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Kyushu Pro-Wrestling Board Chairman Ryota Chikuzen, wrestler Jet Wei and Chen Ming-Chun, director of the Fukuoka Branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka, pose for a photo during Jet’s courtesy call, in Fukuoka.

FUKUOKA — Jet Wei, a 27-year-old Taiwanese professional wrestler, recently paid a courtesy call to the Fukuoka Branch of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Osaka, meeting the equivalent of Taiwan’s consul general office.

Many Taiwanese see professional wrestling as a violent sport. Jet came to Japan in September last year with the aim of learning sophisticated Japanese professional wrestling and bringing it back to Taiwan.

In April, he officially joined the Kyushu Pro-Wrestling organization and quickly became a fan favorite.

Jet said, “The fans’ cheers have encouraged me. I want to give them bravery in return.”

Jet is from Keelung in northern Taiwan. Since childhood, he has watched broadcasts of Japanese professional wrestling. He got into the sport himself at the age of 18 and debuted as a pro wrestler in 2018.

In Japan, Jet is praised for his personality and wrestling style, which clearly demonstrates a fighting spirit.

On June 4, Jet and Ryota Chikuzen, board chairman of Kyushu Pro-Wrestling, paid a courtesy call to Chen Ming-Chun, director of the Fukuoka Branch office.

Chen encouraged Jet: “Taiwan and Kyushu have a close relationship. I want you to show the pride of Kyushu to those wrestlers in Tokyo.”

Jet replied, “I’ll continue to work hard to bring Taiwanese professional wrestling to the same level as Japan sometime in the future.”

Kyushu Pro-Wrestling has held multiple events with matches free of charge, with the goal of generating enthusiasm among people in the Kyushu region.

In August, Kyushu Pro-Wrestling is scheduled to hold an event with a capacity of 4,000 spectators in Fukuoka.