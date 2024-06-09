The Weather Is Heating Up, and It’s the Perfect Time for Piping Hot Roast Pork, the Recipe Featured In this Edition of Delicious

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Pan-fried pork shoulder

It’s that season again, when spending time outside becomes a pleasant experience. French chef Noboru Tani introduces pan-fried pork shoulder cooked slowly in a frying pan and served with barbecue-style seasonal vegetables.

A hearty piece of roasted meat is the perfect outdoor meal, and pork is such a versatile ingredient.

“You should choose nothing but the shoulder if you want to enjoy the umami of pork,” Tani said.

This lean part of the meat is covered with a mesh of fat and has various textures in a single hunk. Simply roasting or grilling it produces a deep flavor.

The key for avoiding either overcooked or undercooked pork shoulder is the cooking time, and Tani says “sound” is the clue.

When you hear a dry sizzling sound, the pork is cooked just right. If you hear nothing or a subtle hissing sound, the temperature is too low. You’ll also hear nothing if the temperature is too high, so listen carefully and adjust the heat accordingly, he said.

Once browned, the pork needs to undergo a process called “arroser” in French, in which the meat’s surface is basted with melted fat to prevent it from drying out and to restore the umami that has oozed out.

“This step makes me want to tell the meat, ‘I hope you’ll become yummy,’” he said.

A metal skewer should then be inserted into the center of the meat. If the skewer is warm when removed, it’s cooked. When it’s done, the meat will spring up when you press on it lightly with a spatula.

The pork should be rested for 30 minutes after it’s cooked to lock in the juices. It’ll be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Each bite will contain a condensed savory flavor. The roasted vegetables bring their own sweetness and texture.

“If you think it’s not cooked through, cook it again. It’s OK to be flexible,” he said, adding that what’s important is to “have a desire to eat something delicious.”

Pan-fried pork shoulder

Ingredients: