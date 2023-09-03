Versatile Corn Perfect for Sweet Dishes, Too

The Yomiuri Shimbun

madeleines, ice cream and pancakes

Corn peaks in summer, is rich in nutrients and is said to be good for combating summer fatigue. Cooking expert Kaoru Shimamoto shares three dessert-like recipes using corn.

“Corn is usually eaten boiled or grilled, but its sweetness and grainy texture make it a perfect ingredient for sweets, too” Shimamoto said.

The first recipe is for madeleines. The corn is crisp and crunchy, with a gentle sweetness that spreads as individual kernels burst inside the mouth. The key to this recipe is for the dough to be chilled so it becomes fluffy when baked.

Madeleines

Ingredients (about 20 pieces):