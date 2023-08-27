Growing Prevalence of Rice Flour Makes It a Convenient Alternative for People on Wheat-Free Diets

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mapo tofu, front, and tuna and cheese okonomiyaki

Lifestyle changes have led to a decline in the amount of rice eaten in Japan, but rice flour production has reportedly been rising year after year amid improvements in flour milling technology.

Different kinds of rice flour are available, with various rice varieties and milling processes to suit different food types, such as bread or noodles.

This week’s installment of Delicious features two recipes by Rie Nakamura, author of “Komeko no Oyatsu to Okazu” (Rice flour snacks and side dishes), published by Takarajimasha Inc.

“Rice flour is an ingredient that is easier to use than you would think. And it’s healthy because it absorbs less oil,” Nakamura said.

The first recipe is a popular Chinese dish made with tofu, ground pork and a spicy sauce. Rice flour is used to thicken the dish, and shiitake and enoki mushrooms add depth to the flavor. The recipe also uses rice oil, which contains vitamin E, a nutrient that helps prevent the hardening of arteries.

“The mild thickness is evenly distributed throughout the dish,” Nakamura said. Rice flour is also suitable for making white sauce because it does not easily form lumps.

Mapo tofu with mushrooms

Ingredients (2 servings):