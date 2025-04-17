English Water Companies Released Sewage for 3.6 Million Hours in ’24
17:35 JST, April 17, 2025
LONDON (Reuters) — English water companies released untreated sewage into the country’s waterways for more than 3.6 million hours in 2024, a slight increase on the year before and a record high, official data showed recently.
The pumping of sewage into rivers and seas has become a major scandal in Britain, with privatized water companies accused of prioritizing dividends over investment and dumping sewage in waterways when its ailing infrastructure cannot cope.
The Labour government has launched a review of the whole sector and the industry regulator Ofwat has said that customer bills should rise by an average of 36% before inflation over the next five years to rebuild pipes, tunnels and pumping stations.
But the industry has warned it will take time before increased investments have an impact on sewage leaks.
Data released by the Environment Agency showed that the duration of sewage spills rose by 0.2% to 3.6 million hours, with South West Water the worst water supplier, releasing sewage for 544,439 hours.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
iPS Cell Transplantation Helps 2 Paralyzed Patients Improve Motor Functions; Research Team Says Cells ‘Repaired Damage’
-
Detention of Japanese Astellas Pharma Employee in China May be Prolonged; Specific Actions that Led to Detention Not Revealed by Beijing
-
Webb Directly Observes Exoplanetary CO2 for 1st Time
-
Japan Shipping Industry Increases Use of LNG Due to Difficulties Developing Next-Generation Fuel, Lower CO2 Emission Than Heavy Oil
-
4 Small Planets Confirmed Orbiting Nearby Barnard’s Star
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan
- Japan Likely to Discontinue Checks and Promissory Notes Due to Concerns of Harm to Small Businesses