English Water Companies Released Sewage for 3.6 Million Hours in ’24

LONDON (Reuters) — English water companies released untreated sewage into the country’s waterways for more than 3.6 million hours in 2024, a slight increase on the year before and a record high, official data showed recently.

The pumping of sewage into rivers and seas has become a major scandal in Britain, with privatized water companies accused of prioritizing dividends over investment and dumping sewage in waterways when its ailing infrastructure cannot cope.

The Labour government has launched a review of the whole sector and the industry regulator Ofwat has said that customer bills should rise by an average of 36% before inflation over the next five years to rebuild pipes, tunnels and pumping stations.

But the industry has warned it will take time before increased investments have an impact on sewage leaks.

Data released by the Environment Agency showed that the duration of sewage spills rose by 0.2% to 3.6 million hours, with South West Water the worst water supplier, releasing sewage for 544,439 hours.