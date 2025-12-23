Diplomacy with Central Asia: Utilize Long-Established Relationship of Trust

The international community’s attention is increasingly turning toward the five countries of Central Asia, which are well-endowed with natural resources such as oil, natural gas and critical minerals.

The question now is whether Japan can deepen cooperation with these five nations by utilizing a recent summit held among all six leaders.

The presidents of the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan all visited Japan and held a summit with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first such meeting.

The declaration adopted at the summit stated that Japan will support the development of the logistics network and the training of administrative and business human resources in those countries.

The logistics network in Central Asia is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route connecting Kazakhstan to the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. Many countries are beginning to show interest in this route as a passage to transport natural resources to Europe without passing through Russia, which is under economic sanctions due to its aggression against Ukraine.

However, bridges and roads along this route suffer from significant aging. Furthermore, the countries involved lack the necessary equipment and materials for customs procedures, therefore reportedly causing delays in transit.

In diversifying its resource supply chains, it is highly significant for Japan to support infrastructure development along this route and the training of personnel involved in legal procedures.

The five nations are located at strategic positions, surrounded by such countries as China and Russia. Even after gaining independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, they have traditionally maintained deep ties with Russia. However, as Russia’s national strength wanes due to its ongoing war, many countries have begun moving to strengthen their ties with the Central Asia countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kazakhstan in June this year and held a summit with the leaders of the five nations — the second meeting of its kind. China has long viewed Central Asia as a key section within its Belt and Road Initiative to create a massive economic zone. With the summit, China likely aimed to further strengthen ties with the Central Asian countries.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump invited the leaders of the five countries to the White House in November, reaffirming various collaborations in such fields as mining development in Kazakhstan. Germany and Italy are also seeking closer ties with the five nations.

Furthermore, Central Asia has a large population of young people and has maintained annual growth of 2% to 6% recently, making other nations hold hopes for the region as a rare investment destination.

Japan established diplomatic relations with the five nations immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union and has supported their nation-building through its official development assistance (ODA) program. In 2004, Japan established a framework for foreign ministers’ meetings with the five nations, which have since been held about every two years.

Japan must not squander its track record and the trust built by supporting these five nations ahead of countries like the United States and China.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, Dec. 23, 2025)